Better sleep will help warm bath
Scientists have found a positive effect of warm water on sleep quality.
American scientists conducted a study which found that a warm bath before bedtime has a positive impact on its quality and helps to better sleep. Experts managed to establish the link between the circadian clock, sleep and human body temperature.
The researchers said that circadian clock located in the hypothalamus that regulate both sleep and body temperature. The temperature is characterized by a circadian cycle with increasing in the evening and decrease during sleep. Thus the body temperature starts to decrease about an hour before the estimated start time of the sleep, and the morning rises, speaking a kind of internal alarm clock.
Scientific experiments have shown that it is best to take a bath 90 minutes before bedtime. The water temperature should be around 40 degrees Celsius. This approach will lead to the fact that the person prostimulirujte thermoregulatory system of the body. This, in turn, will cause an improved circulation of blood will start to flow to the extremities, which will contribute to the cooling of the body. In addition, a warm bath will have a positive effect on the nervous system. Eventually your body will be better prepared to sleep – you will be able to fall asleep faster and improve your sleep quality.
We should not forget that quality of sleep depends on other factors. For example, depending on how comfortable your mattress and pillow. Therefore, only a warm bath before sleep may not be enough.