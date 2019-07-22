“Better to let him shoot”: “thief in law” Siscan predicted a death in the colony
Oleg Shishkanov (known in criminal circles as Sescan), who was arrested on suspicion of holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy and involvement in the kidnapping and murder of the Deputy, said that the serving time for it at the moment — the “one way ticket”. About it, while in a Moscow detention centre, said in an interview with “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.
According to him, for his “turbulent youth” he had “paid in full” and subsequently had to do a lot of good.
“The stadium was built, the football team gathered investments from Germany have been attracted by the sports veterans support”, — listed Siscan.
He added that the investigation is, thus, not talking to his “cups and diplomas”: “they Have only black ink in hand, to paint me.”
The interlocutor of the edition also remembered his previous sentence (on the loose he’s already 28), in which he had seen the doctors-psychiatrists — in particular, within five years he was fed through the day, hung by the chimney and doused with bleach. Chichkan said that now intends to pass is judicial-psychiatric examination.
The prisoner noticed that he was detained fifty people, although, according to him, he wasn’t even carrying a weapon. 55-year-old Shishkanov also stressed that he has “no ten lives,” to go now to the area.
“People don’t Pyatigorsk eagles, they do not live so much. If I was going to send, it is better to let him shoot”, he concluded.
We will remind that Oleg Shishkanov is one of the most influential “Slavic” thieves in law. After the death of his Grandfather Hassan and how was “closed” Shakro Young, it Siskan was considered the main contender for the bandit throne.
As you know, Shishkanov was arrested July 15 on suspicion of holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy (article 210.1 of the criminal code of Russia). The investigative Committee also believes him involved in the kidnapping and murder of a suburban Deputy Tatyana Sidorova and her family in 2012.
As previously reported “FACTS”, after the arrest of Shishkina Russian “thieves in law” are frantically trying to hide the “common Fund” and even plan to hold gatherings outside the country.
