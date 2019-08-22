Between ARI and ARI’s a vast difference between physicians
In ordinary life, ignorant people never think about the fact that ARI and ARI – these are two different diseases, since they have a “basis” and are considered “diseases caused by cold”.
According to doctors, the symptoms of these diseases are very similar – sore throat, runny nose, headaches, nasal congestion, fever and so on. Doctors told what is the difference between these diseases.
The main differences lie in the causes of diseases: acute respiratory infections — all acute respiratory disease that spread by air and enter the body through the respiratory tract (respiratory).
ARVI is “acute respiratory virus infection”, has a more specific diagnosis. It spread specific viruses that are different from the ARD media.
Methods for the treatment of ARI and ARI is also different. The first person passes the General tests in and the last one biomaterial to determine the specific virus.
ARI is treated with antiviral drugs and the like. SARS has a lot of variants that does not change the essence of the disease. As a rule, carriers of SARS is a flu virus that has its strains. In this case, doctors prescribe several other medicines.