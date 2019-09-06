Between Bulgaria and Russia was a scandal because of the events of 1944 and the subsequent 45 years: Sofia says about the occupation, Moscow – on the release (PHOTO)

Loading...

5 September 1944 the USSR declared war on Bulgaria. Until that time Bulgaria was loyal to Germany, but maintained neutrality. New democratic government sought withdrawal of the Wehrmacht from the country or disarmament, allowed the Germans to flood into the Black sea 74 German military vehicle. Despite this and the fact that Sofia was going to declare war on Germany, the Red army on 8 September took Bulgaria. And on 9 September a number of officers and Communists overthrew the legitimate Bulgarian government. 45 years, the country remained loyal satellite of Moscow. Until 1989, all the past history in Bulgaria was interpreted just as in the Soviet Union: “the Victorious Red Army liberated Bulgaria from fascism.”

After the collapse of the USSR relations with Bulgaria remained quite warm. Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov in connection with the international sanctions against Russia noted that “pragmatism demands that we build with it normal relations.” The current government in Sofia, though supports sanctions but also wants to participate in Russian energy projects and distanciruemsa against accusations that Western countries put forward against Moscow in connection with the assassination attempt on Sergei Skripal. For its part, Moscow has repeatedly pointed out that not waiting for Sofia unfriendly gestures.

But in the summer of 2019 everything has changed dramatically. It all started with the exhibition…

The 75th anniversary of the events of 1944 in the Russian cultural center in Sofia is preparing to open on 9 September an exhibition entitled “Liberation of Bulgaria”. According to its organizers, this is the Bulgarian version of the exhibition “75 years of the liberation of Eastern Europe from Nazism”. However, the Bulgarian Ministry of foreign Affairs has expressed its disagreement with such statement of a question, posting a note of protest in an unusually harsh tone: “without denying the contribution of the USSR to the defeat of Nazism in Europe, we must not close our eyes to the fact that the shields of the Soviet army brought the peoples of Central and Eastern Europe half a century of repression, stifling of civil consciousness, the deformed economic development and isolation from the dynamics of the processes occurring in the developed European countries”. Bulgaria’s foreign Ministry urged the Russian Embassy “not to support dubious historical thesis about the “liberation”.

For many in Russia such a reaction was unexpected, because the actions of Bulgaria, a member of the EU and NATO towards Russia has always been distinguished carefully. So a note to the Bulgarian foreign Ministry provoked a strong reaction.

The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria, formally expressed surprise, noting, “discouraged” by the fact that such statements are made to see the exhibit, whose goal is solely to familiarize the Bulgarian public with archive material from Russian deposits, said on the official website of the Embassy in Facebook.

The Chairman of the Duma Committee on international Affairs Leonid Slutsky called the denial of the role of the USSR in the liberation of Europe from Nazism historical lies, blindness and ingratitude bordering on blasphemy. The Deputy of the state Duma, member of Committee on international Affairs Sergei Zheleznyak has announced that the Declaration in Sofia is another link in the “free Western Russophobia anti-Russian campaign aimed at discrediting the historical mission of our country in the fight against fascism”. Senator Franz Klintsevich said that now Sofia left “only one step up to the denial of Russia’s role in the liberation of Bulgaria from Ottoman yoke”. And ex-Senator Alexander Torshin is generally recommended to break diplomatic relations: “it is urgent to withdraw our Ambassador from that country and if not I apologize to break off relations! How do we, Russians, are going to suffer!” – he wrote in his Twitter.

Scientific Director of the Russian military historical society (chaired by the Minister of culture Vladimir Medinsky) Mikhail Myagkov said the official TASS news Agency that the ruling elite of Bulgaria trying to forget the history of the great Patriotic war and to belittle the Soviet Union’s role in the liberation of the country from Nazism. Member of the Federation Council Vladimir dzhabarov told RIA “news” that Moscow’s accusations of the establishment in Bulgaria of the occupation regime is unacceptable, and has demanded from the Bulgarian President to call such accusations are immoral. Executive Director of the Fund “History of the Fatherland” Konstantin Mogilev accused of the Bulgarian foreign Ministry of incompetence because of the words of “half a century of repression” and referred to “original historical documents”.

However, Bulgarian historians look at these historical documents somewhat differently.

Professor Plovdiv University ludmil Spasov said in an interview with Deutsche Welle that the Soviet Union occupied Bulgaria: “In the next 50 years, Bulgaria was ruled by a puppet of Moscow, who repeatedly questioned the very existence of the Bulgarian state. I mean attempts to join Bulgaria as a seventh Republic of Yugoslavia or the 16th Republic of the USSR”.

Professor, University of Sofia, Kalin Yanakiev points out that many Bulgarians still wrong interpretiruya events after 9 September 1944: “In comparison with other countries, such as Poland, Czech Republic or Hungary, Bulgaria, Soviet aggression is still not comprehended – many people still feel nostalgia for “socialism”, is still under debate about what should teach students about this awful and humiliating a segment of Bulgarian history”.