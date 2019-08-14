Between Prince George and Princess Charlotte there is a special relationship (photo)
Among older children, Kate Middleton and Prince William there is a special bond. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who both recently scored during a charity sailing regatta, almost all spend time together, and they are very close.
As reported by an insider to People magazine, six-year-old George and his four year old sister used to rely only on each other. Because to meet and play with other children who are not members of the Royal family, according to a source, could be “quite difficult”.
George and Charlotte, which is not too much difference in age, getting along well and complement each other. Despite the fact that the characters are quite different. George, who in the future will become the king, more restrained and calm. Charlotte — more relaxed and sociable.
Soon brother and sister will be even closer to each other. Charlotte in awe of the fact that will fall in the same “school for the big” Thomas Battersea, which are already attended by George.
