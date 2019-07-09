Between the United States and Britain, a scandal erupted over criticized trump’s Ambassador
The US President Donald trump said that will no longer work with British Ambassador Kim Terracom. So he responded to the leak of emails from the Ambassador, which he called trump’s administration is “inept”. The British government expressed support for sir Darroch.
“I don’t know Ambassador, but in the US not like him and do not think well of him. We will no longer deal with him. Good news for great the United Kingdom — that they will soon be the new Prime Minister. Although last month I enjoyed a magnificent state visit [to Britain], I was surprised at the Queen.” — trump wrote on Twitter.
In another tweet, he criticized the policy Theresa may, prepares to leave the post of the British Prime Minister concerning the “brekzita”, stating that it created “a mess”.
The British government called the leak of the letters of the Ambassador failed, stressing that London and Washington continue to believe that “special and strong” relationship. Representative Downing street said: “We have made clear USA for us, sadly this leak. Selective exposure does not reflect the closeness and importance of relations between the two countries.”
At the same time, ambassadors have to give an honest assessment of what is happening in the countries where they work, so may supports Darroch, follows from the statements.
Confidential e-mails of the Ambassador, appeared in the press on Sunday, contained a number of critical remarks about trump and his administration. White house policy they described as “clumsy and inept”.
In the letters, Dating from 2017, they say that the rumors about the “strife and chaos” in the White house have largely confirmed and policies on such important issues as Iran, was “incoherent and chaotic.”
Meanwhile in the UK begins formal investigation into the circumstances of how the dispatches of the British Ambassador fell into the hands of the journalists of the newspaper Mail on Sunday. You need to understand you are not involved in this story some hostile-minded power, writes on Tuesday newspaper the Times.
According to the publication, the investigation will try to find out, would foreign spies to break into the government computer system.
The head of the British parliamentary Committee on foreign Affairs Tom Tugendhat in an interview with the Times said that whoever leaked this correspondence to the press, caused serious damage to the British government and people.
The office of the Prime Minister States that have not yet seen any indication that the correspondence of the Ambassador was intercepted by the representatives of some other countries.
Journalist Mail on Sunday Isabel Oakshott, which published the dispatches of the British Ambassador, rejected the assumption that it could be contacts with the Russian special services.
“I am happy to report that I have exactly zero contacts with the Russian special services,” she wrote on Twitter.
Now the Ambassador persona non grata?
The announcement of a foreign person persona non grata (Latin for “unwelcome person”) is a formal process by which the host country expels a foreign diplomat.
Correspondent Bi-bi-si James Lindal believes that the application of Donald trump can be interpreted in different ways. The key question that the American President had in mind. If by “we” trump meant his entire administration, which now will not have to deal with Kim Terracom and his entire team, then the British government may have ahead of time to send Washington the Ambassador to resign.
The life of sir Darroch in any case had to come to an end in a few months. In this case, he may have to retire earlier. If trump personally will not deal with Terracom, but his administration will continue to work with him, the Ambassador could stay in the country up until the new Prime Minister will not appoint another Ambassador.
This situation confronts the British government with a dilemma: to give in to US pressure and return Daroca home, risking to hear accusations of weakness, or to show rigidity and to protect the Ambassador until the end for the performance of their duties and honest expression of their own opinions, at the risk of further damage relations between the two countries.