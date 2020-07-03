Between Ukraine and Brazil trade has grown by 21.5%
For 2019, the trade turnover between Ukraine and Brazil increased by 21.5% compared to 2018. This was announced by Ambassador extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine in Brazil Rostislav Tronenko.
In 2019 bilateral trade with Brazil has grown by 21.5% and amounted to 300 million U.S. dollars.
Ukrainian export have increased by 65%, while Brazilian imports by 11.8%,” — said Troenco.
According to him, Ukrainian companies exported to Brazil of the drug, in particular insulin, production of metallurgical, milling industry, textile materials. In the structure of Brazilian exports to Ukraine was dominated by tobacco, means of land transport except rail transport, ferrous metals, food products, pharmaceuticals, coffee.
Of course, in 2020 the pandemic will bring about negative changes in the foreign trade with Brazil.
But in General there is a potential to increase our exports to Brazil, including steel products and steel tubes, tires for vehicles, fertilizers, pharmaceutical products, over which we now operate,” the Ambassador said.
As reported, in October 2019, the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky in Tokyo met with the President of Brazil Jairam Bolsonaro and discussed the possibilities of increasing trade between the two countries and cooperation in the space industry.
telegraf.com.ua