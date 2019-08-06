Between us girls: Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra can relax without men in Miami
Without a beloved spouse, but with dogs.
While the brothers Jonas lost at rehearsals to prepare for the start of his tour, Happiness Begins, their wives relaxing in Miami. Their services are one of the most prestigious hotels in the city, a restricted area with a pool and cocktails the river. Along with Sophie Turner and Priyanka choprai the warm sun and enjoyed a new four-legged friend the stars of “Game of thrones”.
Puppy, Golden Retriever, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have recently — according to the American press, a week after the death of their other pet, Alaskan Klee Kai Waldo Picasso. The dog died while walking in Manhattan, he got off his leash and ran into the roadway, where he came under the wheels of the car. In memory of his beloved dog, the couple made a new tattoo.
Light up and nakupavshis in the pool, the girls went shopping. Priyanka and Sophie spent more than an hour at Sephora in Miami Design District. They went out with a few bags of cosmetics.