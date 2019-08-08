“Beverly hills” is back: now look, the main characters (photo, video)
The cult TV series 90’s “Beverly hills 90 210”, which was exactly ten years, from 1990 to 2000, returns to the screens. 19 years later, the Fox got a new story with favorite worldwide heroes. Brandon, Brenda, Kelly, Donna, and others will again appear before the audience. Alas, they will not have Luke Perry, who played Dylan. In March 2019, the actor died of a stroke.
The first series was released August 7 on Fox. The new season is only six episodes, which will appear once a week.
As they say the creators of the film, the new season is not a continuation of the series. In the story the main characters meet 20 years later. Old friends are looking for ways to restart the series. Together they are revising the old series, make plans and enjoy new opportunities. But my friends don’t even know what events are waiting for them ahead.
Roles are played by the same actors: Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) and Brian Austin green (David silver).
Shannen Doherty has published in Instagram first photo from the set.
The daughter of a famous producer, actress Torri spelling previously told me that he and colleagues were very pleased to see each other on the court. The shooting took place easily and quickly. More difficult was the performer of the role of Brands Chenin Doherty, who defeated cancer.
“The show is definitely going to be a lot of memories and nostalgia” — said Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor.
