Beware of scams: there is a new bright new faces with Zelensky
July 18, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the network appeared the new photoshopped pics of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and recent developments associated with it.
So, Ukrainians ridiculed the President to the voters, so they are not confused political force “servant of the people” with other organizations that carry similar name. His video message, the head of state recorded driving a car brand Tesla.
Not left without attention of users of social networks and Zelensky bathing in the Black sea during a visit to Odessa.
They also ridiculed the convoy of the head of state, who is not yet being President, I said that is not going to use it.