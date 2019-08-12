Beware: these 5 signs of the zodiac take much more than you give!
If you are ever faced with someone unbearably selfish, then it is likely one of the following signs of the zodiac. In this article we’ll talk about some of the most arrogant signs of the zodiac! Many may come under this category, but the signs of the zodiac, which we’ll talk about today, is more arrogant than the rest! These signs of the zodiac, as you can tell from the title of the article, you can take everything you have and leave you with nothing if you allow them to do it!
With that said, remember that not all representatives of these zodiac signs can be vicious!
Aries
Aries people like to do things at my own time. They are workaholics, but they will never do what they don’t want to do. They are also more than willing to go above and beyond to do what is of benefit to them, even if it hurts others!
Leo
Leo is very self-absorbed. He only thinks about himself and what he can get from others. Ego Lion outweighs all other signs of the zodiac! The lions feel that they should always be the center of attention and if you ignore them, you will have to pay for it in hell!
Virgin
Virgins are people who can listen to criticism, but I can’t accept it. They are more than willing to laugh at people for no reason, but God forbid you tell them something about them. They can keep for a long time, but once you move all the faces, their indignation will know no bounds!
Sagittarius
Sagittarians promise much more than they can do and can easily say things that hurt other people. They are impatient and don’t care whose feelings they have to go to achieve what they want!
Capricorn
Capricorn always expects the worst in everyone and forgiving. They can be a bit more responsible than the others in this list, but this does not make them less selfish. They will still charge you something, even if you have nothing to give!