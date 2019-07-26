Beyonce admitted that weighed 80 kg after the birth of twins
Gemini beyoncé and Sir Rumi was born in the summer of 2017. The singer quickly returned to concert performances, and recently told how she managed to return Dobermann form.
Beyonce and Jay-Z have become parents for the second time in June 2017 — then their elder daughter blue ivy has a brother and sister Sir and Rumi. The singer admitted that during pregnancy gained weight. However, the Coachella festival, held the following year, beyoncé decided to lose weight.
To lose weight helped her personal nutritionist and trainer Marco Borges. Recently on the website of the coach appeared a video in which the singer spoke about the struggle with weight.
“Good morning. It’s 5 a.m., and it’s the first day of rehearsals for Coachella. The nightmare of all women! My weight — 80 kilograms. A long way, let’s do it,” said Beyonce, standing on the scales.
The actress said that she lost weight by adhering to a special diet, created by mark Borges. The essence of his 22 Days Nutrition program is to gradually give up meat and go vegetarian food. This improves the health, emotional background, and the extra pounds leave.
She twice completed a course of 22 Days. 44 days of Bi ate only fish and rice is replaced by quinoa. Also the star trained hard. “I was sitting on a very low calorie diet. About 80% of the weight I lost because of it. My Breakfast consisted of egg whites, a vegetable smoothie, whole grain cereal with skim milk. I also drank a lot of water,” — said world star in the video.
And though the celebrity did not say how many she managed to throw what weight she is now, on the last frame of the video, Beyonce shared good news: she has got into costume “wonder woman”, which brilliantly performed at the music festival.