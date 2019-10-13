Beyonce at the birthday party of a friend: parse the new fashion image of a star
38-year-old beyoncé regularly demonstrates in a personal microblogging new trendy look and matched her stylists to social events or simple friendly gatherings. Recently, the singer was invited to the birthday of his girlfriend, the head of the recording Studio of Atlantic Records Julie Greenwald.
At the party on this occasion, the pop diva appeared in a sexy mini dress with a corset and plunging neckline. Itself a star, apparently, remained in awe of his festive images, and a detailed shown in the photo to Instagram every detail of it.
So, your look for the party Beyonce added black shoes with satin fabric, the heel of which was originally decorated with rhinestones. Accessories star also picked up the appropriate on its hands was glittering rings and bracelets, and their ears large earrings with stones, reminiscent of angel wings.
The fans were delighted with the new image of the star and hastened to inform her about this in numerous comments under the photo:
You look beautiful!
I just opened Instagram and saw this… Beautiful!
You confirmed your Royal status!
Just tell me how to continue to breathe, SIS?