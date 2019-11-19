Beyonce delighted fans with a sheer Roberto Cavalli dress with a feathered neckline
Beyonce shared with followers your Instagram account with new pictures, which she captured in a luxurious way. She chose a transparent dress with a Roberto Cavalli feathered neckline than delighted fans.
Stunning image, the singer demonstrated on the evening of the Fund, which is owned by her husband, rapper Jay-Z. Dress, made for individual order, came out a few bold because of the transparent fabric and very daring cut. However, thanks to the neckline, decorated with feathers, attire became very soft and feminine. As ornaments Beyonce chose massive earrings with diamonds and emeralds from the American designer Lorraine Schwartz.
Fans of celebrity was delighted with her new pictures, and hastened to Express his admiration in the comments. “Stunning”, “You should have warned us before “light” Instagram,” “Queen,” wrote the subscribers of the artist.