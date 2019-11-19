Beyonce has come to a social event in furs and feathers
Shawn Carter recently held a charity event held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. Spouse Jay-Z singer Beyonce was accompanied by the beloved party. The artist conquered the audience with her appearance. The star appeared before the fans in fur and feathers, but the most striking embellishment Beyonce was the lipstick Queen of r&b, which is just incredibly stressed the singer’s style.
It is worth noting that the event was held in honor of the charity Fund created by rapper Sean Carter. The party was even attended by the mother of Jay-Z, which was also an unexpected surprise for the fans.