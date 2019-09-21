Beyonce has shared some rare shots from family archive
The last time 38-year-old beyoncé often pleases fans of heartwarming pictures of 49-year-old husband Jay-Z and kids, seven-year-old daughter blue ivy and two year old twins Rumi and Sir.
On the eve on the official website of the singer: a collection of over 60 photos — it clearly illustrate how was the 37th year of the star. Images were collected on the occasion of the birthday of beyoncé, which was September 4.
I had an incredible birthday! I am grateful for every breath! Thank God for all my victories and defeats. I thank God for you! I would have written sooner, but I had a lot of work. That’s how was my year! Love you all,
commented on Beyonce large selection of photos.
The collection includes images of the most significant events in the life of the singer over the past year — many of these pictures have never been published before. Especially fans pleased with rare images of Beyonce with twins of Rumi and Sir: on them, the singer appeared in the form of actress Lisa Bonet in his youth.
The website published many shots as with formal events, photo shoots and numerous parties, and a touching family travel. So, some shots of Beyonce and Jay-Z stroll in the Park in new York with the eldest daughter blue ivy.
By the way, begins the collection with photos taken a year ago during a romantic getaway, Beyonce and Jay-Z in Sardinia. There singer celebrated his 37th birthday. Together with her husband the star has arranged the boat tour, had dinner at the seaside restaurants, many swam in the sea and sunbathed.