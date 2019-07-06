Beyonce posed with a lion
Singer Beyonce has posted a very interesting picture, which pleased the fans.
Popular singer Beyonce, who was jealous of the spouse and became a meme in the network, pleased fans with a new picture on his page in Instagram. The artist is depicted with a lioness, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
It is worth noting that the new photo is a kind of announcement of the reissue of “the lion King” by Disney, where the artist voiced the heroine, a lioness Nala. The immediately became a hit network, with nearly six million likes.
The tape will be released at the end of this month. It is a remake of the popular Disney cartoon. Beyonce took the picture in a black top with a deep neckline and a high tail. She and the lioness stand out sharply on a black background image.