Beyonce showed another stylish look
August 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
American singer Beyonce, which in ruby revealing dress showed a delicious form, took the fashion show to the fans in Instagram your look and, says the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
This time, apparently, the celebrity was purple mood. In photoblog the wife of Jay Z has posted a series of images which appears in a tight white-and-purple gingham dress. The way star completed with a purse the color of the outfit, and the same flower and lipstick.
Fans joked that the next beyoncé album will give the name Violet Alligator Lips (rose alligator’s lips). “We had Lemonade, but now will lavender”, “purple lipstick is back, you proved it”, “everything is fine”, — write fans.
