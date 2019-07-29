Beyonce sparkled at the premiere in a luxurious dress
July 29, 2019
Last week, Beyonce shone the most luxurious images, presenting to the world the new “lion King”, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
Who would have thought that with the premiere screenings of “strip” sexy evening outfits in her wardrobe that will not end.
At a theme party in the style of the Great Gatsby in new York, she came in a dazzling dress rich ruby hue, embroidered with fifty stones and crystals.
Queen b decided not to hamper the movements while dancing, selecting the model with the high thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.
“Bow” in the direction of the 1930s- velvet robe and sandals with feathers. Live Gatsby in our time — would have lost the gift of speech.
