Beyonce sparkled at the premiere in a luxurious dress

| July 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Last week, Beyonce shone the most luxurious images, presenting to the world the new “lion King”, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.

Бейонсе блистала на премьере в роскошном платье

Who would have thought that with the premiere screenings of “strip” sexy evening outfits in her wardrobe that will not end.

At a theme party in the style of the Great Gatsby in new York, she came in a dazzling dress rich ruby hue, embroidered with fifty stones and crystals.

Queen b decided not to hamper the movements while dancing, selecting the model with the high thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

“Bow” in the direction of the 1930s- velvet robe and sandals with feathers. Live Gatsby in our time — would have lost the gift of speech.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.