Beyonce was photoshopped in to promociju “the Lion King”
World premiere of the film “the lion King” (The Lion King) took place last week, and the network continue to receive details of the work. So, the other day on the “late show with Stephen Colbert” (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) has been John Oliver, who voiced the film Hornbill Zazu.
In conversation with the host he told about how took place promoshapka just caste. As it turned out, Beyonce, the voice in the film Nala, are unable to attend the photo shoot with all the other actors. But the collective picture it is still there — with the help of photoshop.
Yes, she wasn’t there! Remember that when you configure frame Chiwetel Ejiofor (he voiced in the film Scar. — Approx. ed.)told me: “You should be careful. Look at the floor.” I looked down and saw a piece of paper with the name Beyonce. I feel like I got electrocuted! If you look at my face in the picture, you will see that I look scared. This is because I imagine myself in one frame next to Beyonce,
— said Oliver.
John also stated that he believes Beyonce “the Queen” — even more real than Queen Elizabeth II.
If there is a choice between Beyonce and Queen Elizabeth, does anyone, including Elizabeth, will opt for the second?
with humor asked John Oliver.
Recall that a few days after the premiere of “the Lion King” beyoncé submitted a video for the song Spirit, which has become one of the most important in the picture. Footage on the background of the Grand Canyon near Havasu falls in Arizona, interspersed with excerpts from the new version of the animated film Studio Disney.
The idea of the video is to show that God is an artist, and natural beauty needs no decoration. That is the beauty of the colors, the beauty of tradition
— said Beyonce about her new video.
In the filming of the video took part the eldest daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, seven year old blue ivy. In the video, she appears in the same way as her star mom: her curly hair and in a dress of pale lavender color.