Beyonce was suspected of pregnancy
Popularity is always with rumors, suspicions and tracking each step. So, beyoncé is once again caught in a “pregnant” photo. Fans assume she’s hiding her rounded tummy, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.
American diva of music in the style of R&B beyoncé posted new photos on his page in Instagram. However, not only delighted fans of the left under the latest photos. The singer was showered with questions concerning her rounded tummy.
In the photo, Beyonce poses in dress on the smell in white and purple plaid. On one of the frames she batted his hands on his stomach, and on the other posed directly turned to the camera. However, attentive fans have noticed the rounded belly of his idol. “Is she pregnant?”, “Beyonce clearly hiding her rounded belly! Soon their family will have a fourth baby”, “somebody besides me sees this perfectly round belly?” and other similar comments poured in to the singer.