Beyonce wowed the audience a sumptuous outfit
July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Popular singer Beyonce, who recently in a spectacular manner attended a basketball match, now in 7-year-old daughter at a social event.
37-year-old with blue ivy were the guests of the world premiere of the film “the lion King”, which was held yesterday in Los Angeles.
Beyonce, who voiced Nala (wife of Simba the king) in a new version of the iconic Disney movie and recorded the soundtrack to it, chose to make his appearance on a magnificent dress-a tuxedo from Alexander McQueen featuring a deep plunging neckline embroidered with crystal.
Her image was supplemented by decorations made of crystal, high-heeled sandals and small clutch bag with precious stones.