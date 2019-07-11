Beyonce wowed the audience a sumptuous outfit

| July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Popular singer Beyonce, who recently in a spectacular manner attended a basketball match, now in 7-year-old daughter at a social event.

Бейонсе поразила публику роскошным нарядом

37-year-old with blue ivy were the guests of the world premiere of the film “the lion King”, which was held yesterday in Los Angeles.

Beyonce, who voiced Nala (wife of Simba the king) in a new version of the iconic Disney movie and recorded the soundtrack to it, chose to make his appearance on a magnificent dress-a tuxedo from Alexander McQueen featuring a deep plunging neckline embroidered with crystal.

Her image was supplemented by decorations made of crystal, high-heeled sandals and small clutch bag with precious stones.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.