БЕZ you like extreme released clip (video)
Famous Ukrainian rock band БЕZ you like, the lead singer of which, Sergei Canines recently showed one-year-old son and touched by the congratulations on his first birthday, has pleased fans with a new job. The band released the video for “Miliardi” on strorey song from the same album, which promises to present during the concert in Kiev, August 25.
“Due to the busy concert schedule of musicians had very little time to work on the clip. Week of continuous training, sleepless nights of extreme filming, dozens of hours of installation — and we are ready to present you a new video”, — stated in the official release.
Musicians say that this clip they are calling on their fans to keep their emotions, share the love with people who make us happy.
“I feel like we have to write a conditional letter to your loved ones and definitely would send the letter to those for whom they are valuable. Share the love,” says the leader of group Sergey Canines.
