“БЕZ you like,” won the “national prize of the X factor”
Vocal talent show X-factor on the STB continues to open new category and choose favorites among the judges, participants and presenters during all the seasons in a special project “national prize of the X-factor.” We will remind, earlier it was determined the most popular performances at the audition!
Last week the audience chose the favorite in the category “Example that winning isn’t”, which was presented to the participants eliminated at different stages of the show, but their hard work has achieved considerable success in show business and love of fans. The results of the vote, the nomination was won by the participants of the 7 season show group “БЕZ you like”. For them, the audience gave most of their votes, noting that the team has shown the greatest growth after they are eliminated from the project.
БЕZ YOU LIKE — MLARGE (OFFICIAL VIDEO)