Bezos has lost over 7 billion dollars and the first place in the ranking of the richest in the world
The evening of 24 October was not the most successful for the American businessman Jeff Bezos. The last two years, the founder of Amazon was ranked as the richest people in the world. Moreover, in 2018 Bezos became the first person in history whose condition has reached 160 billion! And now he yielded the palm to bill gates.
According to the American Forbes magazine, this week guide Amazon reported to shareholders on the results of the third quarter of 2019. The company’s profit was lower than expected. And this is immediately reflected in the quotations of its shares. The fall per day was 7%. Personally for Bezos, this resulted in a loss of 6.9 billion. The majority of businessmen do not manage to earn in a lifetime, and Jeff lost them in one day!
As a result, as of October 24, his capital is estimated at 103.9 billion. Gates now to 105.7 billion dollars.
Of course, the loss of a leading position in the list of the richest people in the world has influenced not only the fall of Amazon’s stock. As already reported “FACTS”, divorced Bezos with his wife Mackenzie. She received under the terms of the divorce, the share of the company. In monetary terms it was 32.7 billion dollars. Mackenzie Bezos immediately became among the richest women in the world.
Experts believe that Jeff may to the end of the year to lose even more. The fact that he made the decision, which does not like shareholders. Bezos invests part of company profits received in the development of logistics. He set an ambitious goal to achieve delivery to all customers within the group Amazon Prime during the day. How much was invested in the implementation of this idea, the shareholders still do not know. They were told that the investment will be approximately $ 800 million, not more. However, on 24 October, the head of the Finance Department Amazon Brian Olsavsky suddenly declared that only in the fourth quarter of 2019, the company intends to allocate $ 1.5 billion!
Shareholders rebelled. This may cause a further fall in Amazon shares. Consequently, private capital Bezos and his ex-wife will be even less.
As for gates, he long ago sold most of his Microsoft stock. Bill with his wife Melinda founded a private charitable Foundation, which today is the world’s largest organization of its kind.
I wonder what gates first came to the billionaires list in 1987. Then his fortune was estimated at $ 1.25 billion. It turns out that for 30 years he managed to increase it almost 100 times! First, gates was named the richest man in the world in 1998. Amazon appeared on the market a year earlier.
