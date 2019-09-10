Bianca Andreescu celebrated a victory at the US Open on the roof of a skyscraper in new York (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Bianchi Andreescu of MISSISSAUGA is enough reason for rejoicing.

She was the third canadian citizen in history, which was selected for the U.S. Open, the first canadian who reached the final of the US Open championship in singles and, of course, the first canadian who won it.

She also for the last few days has risen from 15th to 5th place in the world in women’s tennis ranking. Yet, perhaps, it should be noted that she began the season 152nd.

So she definitely deserves to celebrate properly. And, it seems, with this, she also cope.

This weekend Andreescu visited the observation deck Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center during a media tour in new York, to officially demonstrate to the public their trophies and take some pictures.

In addition to the trophy win earlier in the season she also received the US Open Series Breakout Performer (Best new member).

During a photo shoot in new York she segilola both.

One photo from the shoot Andreescu published in his Instagram, signing it “happy happy”, and brightly flashed the new tennis star definitely has every reason to be happy.

Andreescu only 19 years old, and she is the first who, since the days of Maria Sharapova in 2006 at such a young age was able to win the Grand slam tournament.