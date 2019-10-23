Bianca Andreescu entered the history of Canadian tennis, becoming the fourth racket of the world (PHOTO)

Bianca Andreescu became the most successful canadian tennis player in the Women’s tennis Association (WTA) in history. 19-year-old girl from Missisauga, Ontario, on Monday became the fourth racket of the world.

The previous record for Canada was a fifth place which was taken in 2014, Eugenie Bouchard.

Ranking outside the top 150, starting the season, Andreescu has risen in the rankings with victories in the tournament in Indian wells, CA, and Toronto, and then her first victory in a Grand slam — at the US Open in new York last month.

At the time when Andreescu lost the quarterfinal match Naomi Osaka in the China Open earlier this month, she had a series of 17 victories in matches.

Canadian plans to return to the fight in the WTA finals, which starts on Sunday in Shenzhen, China.