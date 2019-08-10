Bianca Andreescu was the first in 50 years a canadian woman has reached the final of the Rogers Cup (PHOTO)

Loading...

19-year-old tennis player from Ontario, 27-th racket of the world Bianca Andreescu today in the Cup semi-finals of the Rogers Cup in Toronto defeated her opponent American Sofia Kenin (29th in world rankings), and was the first in 50 years a canadian woman has reached the final.

In 1969, another tennis player from Ontario faye urban won the final, beating her rival from Vancouver. Then the tournament was called the Canadian Open.

Open championship of Canada (in honor of sponsor the Rogers Cup) is a professional tennis tournament held in August in Montreal and Toronto (Canada) on hard courts.

In the tournament final in Toronto Andreescu play or with American Serena Williams or Czech Marie Buzkova, as their semifinal game is still to come.

For Andreescu this is the first tournament with the French Open in may because of a right shoulder injury she missed the “Roland Garros” and “Wimbledon”.