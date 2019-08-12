Bianca Andreescu won the Cup Rogers of Serena Williams (PHOTO)

Loading...

The title might have given her some wrong, as she was expecting, but nevertheless, Bianca Andreescu proud to have become the first in 50 years a canadian won the Rogers Cup.

A native of MISSISSAUGA, Andreescu led 3-1 in the first set of the final match of the tournament when her American rival Serena Williams was asked to take a break due to bad health.

Less than a minute, the umpire announced that Williams will not be able to continue the game, and the victory goes to Andreescu, which won its second title in the Premier WTA season.

Faye urban of Windsor defeated Vicki Berner of Vancouver in the finals in 1969, when the tournament was held on clay courts and was called the Canadian Open.

19-year-old Andreescu have now won 17 matches in a row, not counting those where she had to abandon the game due to injury.

This season Andreescu won 7 of the 10 best players in the world. Her world ranking will rise from 27 th to 14-th place on Monday. Her previous high was 22-e a place.

Thus, she and the golfer Brooke Henderson have become the main candidates for the prize named Lou Marsh as the athlete of the year for Canada and for the award Bobby Rosenfeld, honorary award, awarded to the best athlete of the year by the voting of sports journalists Canadian Press.

Henderson won two LPGA tournament this season and set canadian record-holder in wins, won a professional Golf player.

The Rogers Cup was the first tournament Andreescu after injury of the right shoulder, where she had to withdraw from the French Open championship in may.

Advancing to Sunday’s final, Andreescu spent on court 10 hours 54 minutes: more than any other player in the Rogers Cup this year. The final of the tournament only lasted 16 minutes, after which Williams said will not continue.

After the umpire announced the retirement of Williams, a former No. 1 world ranking in tears on the bench. Andreescu came to comfort her, hugged her and said Williams, as she admires the 23-times winner of Grand Slam Tournaments.

Exit Williams was the latest in a string of high-profile injuries at the Rogers Cup this year. Seeded by number four Simona Halep withdrew from the quarterfinal match with Maria Bokovoy.

With the men’s side, Milos Raonic of Thornhill after two sets and could not continue the match, which was eagerly waited for Felix auger-Alaska from Montreal. Sixteenth-seeded Gael Monfils also withdrew from further participation in the tournament before the semi-finals, where his opponent was to be No. 1 world ranking to Rafael Nadal.