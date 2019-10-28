Bid farewell to autumn in the company of compatriots in San Francisco will host a Russian ball
Russian center of San Francisco invites everyone to the Russian autumn ball.
The event, which will take place on November 23 — a great way to spend the autumn in the company of “their people”, to enjoy communication with Russian-speaking residents of San Francisco, with performances by Russian artists and traditional Slavic food, which many probably miss in the USA. Tickets can be purchased here.
Before the guests will perform the St. Petersburg Buryat singer Zhargal Maladies, which masterfully plays the most difficult operatic arias, gathering full houses in many countries.
In addition, visitors will see performances by the brightest and most talented singer Maria Alyakrinskaya and the performers of ballroom and folk dances.
Offers a buffet with dishes of Russian traditional cuisine, three-course dinner and the opportunity to socialize with compatriots in an interesting and fun environment with a glass of champagne and dancing on this Russian ball, though thousands of kilometers away from Russia.