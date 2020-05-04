Biden has threatened to revoke the funding for the world Cup 2026 football if elected President
The presidential candidate of the USA Joe Biden stated that he could revoke the funding for the football Federation of the country in the event of his election.
While the 47th Vice President of the United States was required to ensure equal pay for female and male national teams of the United States.
“The U.S. women’s team: don’t give up. The fight isn’t over. Football Federation of the United States: equal pay, right now. Otherwise you can seek funding for world Cup 2026 in another place, if I become President,” threatens the 77-year-old politician.
Recall, womens team USA football, which is a 4-time and current winner of the world Cup, has addressed in court with the prosecution of the Federation in violation of the equal pay act. Americans were required to pay 66 million dollars. compensation.
However, the court supported the position of the Federation, which argues that women’s team during the reporting period, received more money than men, according to ESPN.
According to judge Robert Gary Klausner, female football players have not shown clear arguments in favor of the lesser of their salaries compared with men’s team.
The court also did not support the prosecution team that the Federation resorted to gender discrimination by assigning more matches of the women’s team on the artificial turf compared to male during the reporting period.
At the same time, the judge upheld the claim in part provide the worst working conditions. The case will be considered in June.
In turn, the player “Rhine” and the United States national team Megan Rapino responded to the court’s decision to dismiss the female national team about unequal pay.
“We will never stop fighting for equality,” wrote Rapino on his page on “Twitter”.
Recall that the lawsuit was filed in 2019, at the initiative of team captain Alex Morgan.
Let’s add, that on June 13, 2018 at the meeting of the 68th edition of the FIFA Congress in Moscow, on the eve of the world Cup, it was decided on the venue for the 23rd world Cup FIFA final which should pass in the summer of 2026. The venue was chosen 3 countries – USA, Mexico and Canada.