Mi Today, I am deaf about seeing donations of 225 million dollars for humanitarian aid, supply of safe drinking water, medical possessions and liquors, food, timely living and financial aid p> The masculinity, stamina and rіnbsp;rіshіchіst of the ukrainian people continues the whole world. І Obtained by the States, together from our allies and partners, are not respected by our supporters of Ukrainians in their struggle for freedom".

Earlier "FACTS" we talked about the “Ramstein 3” summit held near Brussels on the 15th for the participation of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and representatives in mayzhe 50 countries, to give military assistance to Ukraine.

