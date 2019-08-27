Big brother hears you. Why you should not talk with gadgets
Modern man is surrounded by many devices with microphones – we may not see, but we definitely hear
Photo: bb.lv
The last few years, we often hear complaints: they say, talking on the phone or via messenger, or just each other in front of the computer and almost immediately either Facebook, or the browser or any other Internet-connected programs have begun to show is what was discussed in the conversation.
To advertising, which begins to crumble after you have typed in the search engine queries that had been all accustomed to, but to the fact that even to introduce something not necessarily enough just to talk near gadgets — yet. But here we are waiting for: the world broke a number of scandals related to the fact that IT corporations eavesdrop on people who use their products.
Apple and its Siri
One of the first truly loud was the scandal involving the wiretapping of commands for the voice assistant Siri integrated in Apple devices. The “Apple company” sued for violation of user privacy. The lawsuit was filed by a resident of San Jose (CA) that claims Apple employees violated state law that prohibits recording conversations without the consent of the interviewees.
Further — more. The plaintiff accused Apple of lying to Congress in a written statement of the company about their privacy policy. Then the question was asked: can the iPhone record conversations without the owner’s clear command (the so-called audio trigger). Engineers “Apple” said that to turn the microphone should clearly say “Hey Siri” (“Hey Siri”).
However, the suit cites a number of examples showing that Siri is activated from literally anything, including the sound of the lightning, the singing of birds or wave of the hand. That is due to errors in the system, the microphone suddenly the record in a variety of situations.
The scandal did not begin with court action, and with the publication in the Guardian newspaper, in which one of the contractors Apple anonymously said that the company specially hired staff who listened to and transcribed the conversations of owners of Apple gadgets with Siri. Formally this was done to improve the quality of work of the assistant, but really the company was confidential medical information, data on transactions with drugs and even audio recordings made at the time, as the owners of gadgets had sex.
Apple representatives confirmed that such a practice actually takes place, but contractors handle only a small share of conversations with Siri — less than 1% of all records. The catch, however, is that in the privacy policy of the Apple company the right to record conversations with Siri spelled out in vague terms. Though mentioned task is to help the assistant better understand the users command, but there is no mention that the wiretapping of conversations will engage with real people, not AI.
After the first wave of hype in the press, Apple has suspended the program of quality control Siri, and also allowed users to provide their records for analysis or not. But it did not save the company from legal action. Especially because there were other dangerous situations: at the beginning of this year it became clear that the popular FaceTime (allows iPhone owners to communicate with each other) there’s a vulnerability — it allows you to listen to the interlocutor before he agreed to take the call. Later, Apple has eliminated the vulnerability, but “osadochek left.”
Amazon and its Echo
Popular product corporations Amazon is “smart speakers” Amazon Echo that allow you to manage smart home, play music, check the weather and look for information online, and interact with other devices. Is responsible for this built-in Echo virtual assistant Alexa — says he understands and responds to the user. If this Alexa is not able to distinguish the voices of users, so that anyone who will be close enough to the column can give commands as well as the owner.
Loading…
To trigger the action, I must say, “Alex”, then say the command. The virtual assistant knows a lot, including to make purchases in online stores. With this was associated a very funny (but still sinister) episode.
In January 2017 resident of Dallas (TX), Megan Neitzel delivered to the house purchase: the big Dollhouse for $170 and two pounds of biscuits. As it turned out, the order was accidentally fired Brooke, six-year-old daughter Megan — she saw this Dollhouse on TV and just asked Alex and his cookies. The assistant decided that he had been ordered to buy it.
The story was almost catastrophic sequel. About the incident with the doll’s house told the morning news on channel CW6 in San Diego (CA). At the end of the story, leading Jim Patton concluded: “I like this little girl said, “Alex, order for me a doll house”. In the next second, hundreds of speakers, Amazon Echo, who stood in homes where the TV’s on, ordered dollhouses its viewers.
Sometimes also misunderstands the Echo command: the Network has a video in which a child asks column to sing a nursery rhyme, and she begins to list the genres of porn. However, it seems to litigation is not reached.
Google and its Аssistant
Your scandal got and Google: in July of this year found that the moderators of the company listening to the voice commands that users give the smart assistant Google Аssistant. This fact came to light when leaked thousands of audio recordings of a private storage company. Scandal again erupted in the media, and only after that Google representatives admitted that the company actually writes and listens to users.
Of course, were a lot of reservations: they say that this is done solely for the sake of improving the technology of voice assistant. As was said in an official statement Google with the help of live people handles only 0.2% voice commands that give users. But this work is “critical” for the development of Google аssistant to voice assistant better able to understand people speaking different languages and with different accents. “We are investigating and a full review of our security policies to prevent such abuse in the future”, — summed up in Google.
Facebook and its Messenger
The Corporation is Facebook, is also organized surveillance of its users: she paid hundreds of third-party contractors, so they transcribed voice messages mobile app users Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. In a statement dated August 13, said that the transcript of the audio messages stopped about a week ago. According to lawyers the Internet giant, users whose messages have been decrypted agreed to this, by choosing a special option in the Messenger app for Facebook.
The company said that that was the test, how well cope with decoding of artificial intelligence. But here we see the same mistake: Facebook announced to users that their voice messages will be listened to by third parties. However, these persons should sympathize: you can imagine how much they had to listen to the user stupid, senseless and unnecessary information, vulgarity, grunts, silence and sniff.
Indeed, employees of companies rasshifrovyvaetsya voice messages, said to Bloomberg that they were not told neither the origin of the records, nor the purpose for which they stood for. Sometimes it was a conversation of a personal nature, with a vulgar vocabulary. So, apparently, this time to avoid a trial, the brainchild of Zuckerberg will not work.
Moreover, you may recall that in late July, Facebook in the US was fined $5 billion the office for the protection of the rights of consumers for infringement of regulations on the protection of personal data.
Microsoft and Cortana
August 14 edition Motherboard announced that Microsoft has updated the user agreement, formally writing there a possibility of wiretapping messaging user voice assistant Cortana and Skype Translator. It happened after the portal Motherboard found out that the contractors software giant listened to a recording of Cortana and Skype Translator, including confidential and personal conversations customers Microsoft.
“In some cases, to help improve the work of our voice services, we involve contractors. While we are taking steps for de-identifying data signed non-disclosure agreements with these companies and their employees to protect the privacy of our customers,” the company explained. Whether it will save Microsoft from the court — is unclear.