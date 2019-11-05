Bill gates lost his second place in the list of the richest people in the world
Forbes named businessman, ahead of bill gates in the list of the richest people in the world.
As the head of LVMH Bernard Arnault is estimated at $107 billion, he came in second place in the rankings, sliding gates the third, writes TASS.
The head of the Corporation in the manufacture and trade in luxury goods LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) Bernard Arnault came in second place in the list of the richest people in the world by Forbes magazine. A message posted Tuesday on the newspaper’s website.
Thus, according to the magazine, as 70-year-old Arnault and his family made up, according to November 5, $107 billion. Thus, the head of LVMH managed to overtake Microsoft founder bill gates, whose fortune is estimated at $106,8 billion.
First place still holds the head of the largest online retailer Amazon Jeff Bezos ($112,4 billion).
In July, Arno had already managed to overtake gates as the richest people in the world, but later he again descended to the second place.
Previously head of LVMH became the third person in the world, whose fortune exceeded $100 billion. Arnault is the richest man in Europe.