Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein the guards at the prison were throwing food on the floor like a pig (photo)
On Saturday, August 10, in a prison cell in new York was found hanged 66-year-old American billionaire, financier and the hedge Fund Manager Jeffrey Epstein. As already reported “FACTS”, he was arrested in early July. Epstein was charged with sex trafficking of minors and the pressure on witnesses. Billionaire threatened with imprisonment for the term up to 45 years. Given his age, Jeffrey could never be released. Epstein was arrested in new Jersey, where he arrived from France. He denied the charges against him, but in mid-July, he was denied bail before the trial.
The Minister of justice will Bbl in an official statement reported that Epstein hanged himself in his cell. He was taken to the hospital, but doctors only verified death of the billionaire. Barr ordered to conduct a thorough investigation. He wondered how he could kill a prisoner who, in theory, was under the surveillance of guards.
The fact that Epstein had tried to commit suicide. It happened two weeks ago. It was found in the cell in a semi-conscious state with the characteristic marks on the neck. Epstein then managed to return to life. After that the prison administration was ordered to lead him under constant surveillance. This mode in American prisons means that the camera is constantly running video camera. In addition, security guards are required every 15 minutes to check on the prisoner, coming to it.
However, now it turned out that somehow, these rigid rules in relation to Epstein was not observed. And it raises many questions in the society. Too loud was this scandalous affair.
Some believe that negligence, and probably criminal conspiracy prison staff allowed Epstein to avoid just punishment for his crimes. Others believe that the billionaire was murdered. Too many dirty secrets he knew about the powers that be. Conspiracy theory fuels the fact that Epstein after the first “suicide attempt” told the guards that want to kill him. He did not name any names. And now the conspiracy theorists are trying to determine who was extremely interested in the death of Epstein.
According to the investigation, between 2002 and 2005, the billionaire sexually exploited dozens of underage girls in their homes in new York and palm beach. However, he knew that many of his slaves were under the age of 14 years. He was only interested in girls from 14 to 17 years.
The current trial of Epstein — second account. The first took place in 2007-2008. Then he was accused of molesting minors. The billionaire managed to make a deal with the justice system. He avoided a life sentence and instead was held in prison for only 13 months. He was obliged to place himself in a publicly available online list of persons indicted in the USA in the Commission of sexual offences. However, the stay behind bars was very conditional. Epstein was allowed the day to leave the prison and come to work in a private office, where he continued to conduct the financial transaction.
Such an amazing plea bargain billionaire helped to conclude the then attorney General of the state of Florida Alexander Acosta. As it turned out, Epstein allegedly agreed to become a confidential informant for the FBI. However, it is still not clear what kind and importance of the information he provided to the Bureau. Once free, the billionaire immediately relapsed. And dozens of new girls, which he turned into his sexual slaves. When all this came to light this summer, Acosta has held the post of Minister of labour. This position gave him the US President Donald trump. It turns out that trump and Epstein knew each other. They were connected at one time friendly relations. And trump hasn’t been involved in private parties, hosted by Jeffrey. There gentlemen entertained in the society of the young beauties.
Acosta was forced to resign. Trump quickly denied the friendship with Epstein. He said that for many years have not spoken with him because he fought with this person and banned him not only at home but in all the Golf clubs and hotels, owned by the family trump.
Upon learning of the death of Epstein in prison, the U.S. President posted on Twitter a rather strange tweet. He did not write anything about Jeffrey, but it is highly hinted that the death of the billionaire was interested in bill and Hillary Clinton!
This version of the conspiracy theorists one of the most popular. The fact that Epstein was actively involved in various charity projects initiated in different years of the Clintons. After the July arrest of a billionaire, there have been reports that Jeffrey maintained friendly relations with bill and Hillary. The Clintons had to make an official statement in which they refuted the information. They stressed that didn’t know him personally, and if you once saw him, it was at public events in the presence of tens or even hundreds of witnesses.
However, many do not trust the Clintons. Don’t believe so, that on August 10 the wall of the mansion, Epstein worth 77 million dollars appeared the inscription: “XOXO Hillary + Bill”. In the jargon this means “Kisses and hugs Hillary and bill.” In other words, someone said hi to the Clintons in connection with the death of Epstein. And a place for messages was chosen by chance. It is in this mansion, investigators found in July a huge number of photos and videos of a pornographic nature. They were removed by order of the Epstein during his sexual contacts with the girls.
It is noteworthy that on 9 August, 24 hours before the death of billionaire, the judge in his case ordered to remove the secrecy from most materials provided by the Prosecutor. Perhaps this was the impetus for him that prompted him to make a second suicide attempt. But the conspiracy theorists believe that the publication of materials has spurred those who are interested in the fact that the billionaire was silent forever.
In the documents of the charges against Epstein described completely and in detail. It became known as the he involved girls in their dirty deeds. In this he was helped by a kind of Ghislaine Maxwell. She denies everything and is still on the loose. This woman is familiar with many influential people, virtually all who have been visiting Epstein. Maxwell testify against a former sex slave of a billionaire.
For example, Virginia Giuffre claims that Epstein hired her to work as a masseuse at the age of 15 years, having become acquainted with her at the resort, Donald trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The instructions she was given by Maxwell. It forced Virginia to have sex with Jeffrey.
Another woman reported the following. Ghislaine Maxwell recruited her to work allegedly assistant, but then demanded that she did Epstein sex-massage, and punished when she failed to bring him to orgasm. Maxwell explained to her and the other girls that Jeffrey is a physiological need to orgasm at least three times a day.
Donald trump with his wife Melania and Jeffrey Epstein with his assistant Ghislaine Maxwell
Epstein and trump were friends 20 years ago and often visited each other
House Epstein on the island served as a place for holding secret sex parties
Ghislaine Maxwell for many years was assistant to Epstein. It processed future sex slaves of the billionaire
Among the friends was Epstein and Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Andrew at a party at Epstein with one of the many girls billionaire
Looked like Virginia Giuffre at the age of 15, when she was turned into a sex slave of Epstein
So Virginia looks like now. She soglasilas to give evidence against his tormentor
Prison in new York, which consisted of Jeffrey Epstein
The guards carried the body of a billionaire in a closed bag
The inscription with regards to bill and Hillary Clinton appeared at the threshold of the mansion Epstein after the billionaire was found dead in prison
One of the many witnesses in the case file describes the following characteristic episode: “I saw 15-year-old girl crying and shaking, due to the fact that Maxwell is trying to force her to have sex with Epstein, and she doesn’t want to”. The girls selected documents, blackmailed them, threatened that the photos and videos show their parents and friends. Used other leverage.
When will girls have been broken, they waited for a new challenge. Maxwell was forced to participate in orgies, which are regularly arranged Epstein. For example, one of the slaves was several times forced to have sex with seven men.
Another witness claims that group sex with her and Epstein was attended by Prince Andrew, Duke of York, son Queen Elizabeth II. His name is not the first time POPs up in scandal with Epstein. Similar accusations were made in 2007-2008. Then, the press-service of the Buckingham Palace emphatically stated that these accusations are groundless. However, it is known that Prince Andrew and Epstein were friends and met many times. Andrew saw visiting Jeffrey. The Prince used the private jet of a billionaire.
You see, in this dirty business sound very big names. Obviously, there are people for whom it was extremely important that Epstein did not speak in court. This is what fuels the theory that the billionaire could kill in a prison cell.
However, the American newspaper the Daily Beast published the evening of August 10 shocking information about the conditions under which detained Jeffrey Epstein in jail. After the first suicide attempt he was transferred to solitary confinement. The sources claim that the guards humiliate billionaire. He refused to give toilet paper. The food was just thrown on the floor, forcing Epstein to eat with your hands. “The last two weeks he lived like a pig”, — writes The Daily Beast.
