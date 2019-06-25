‘Bills came for months’: tourist broke a nail in the United States and gave thousands for treatment
Traveler from Australia broke a nail while on holiday in America and paid 2.5 thousand dollars for his treatment. She received bills with new amounts.
32-year-old Rachel Minowa went on vacation in Honolulu (Hawaii) with a friend. As soon as the girls arrived on the island, they immediately went by car to the beach. When Minami parked the car, she reached to remove the Navigator in the glove box and pinched the nail, writes Tape.ru with reference to the News.com.au.
“I did not attach any importance to this, because with us it happens all the time”, — says the girl.
Later, however, the Australian finger is numb, and I decided that we should go to the hospital.
“We found a medical center in the Navigator and went there. When we drove up, the pain had already intensified. I thought that doctors just tell me what to do”, — said the tourist.
The doctor advised to remove the nail, and she agreed. According to Minowa, the procedure did not look serious: it lasted no more than 30 minutes, and while her friend laughed and took pictures. However, when the tourist went to the front Desk to pay, she was billed for $ 1,200.
Minowa pay for the treatment because the medical staff wouldn’t let her go just like that. When she returned home to Sydney, on her email address began to arrive and other accounts of the Hawaiian hospitals. The amount she had to pay about $ 2,500.
“They continued to find some new things to expose me for an account with them. A few months later I already regretted that he had left them my real address. Then I was in the sixth month of pregnancy and was horrified to imagine that if not for insurance, I would have had to pay for it all” — shared Minowa.
Insurance company the Australians were able to cover all expenses for medical services and also warn future tourists about what U.S. medicine can be very expensive.