Billy Ailes almost knocked a tooth out during a performance

17-year-old Billy Iles has become a favorite of millions, not only due to its musical talent, the fight against stereotypes and original style, but also because of sincerity and irony. These are the qualities that singer showed at a recent concert when she was caught in a ridiculous situation.

During a speech in Mexico Billy Ailes accidentally almost knocked out my tooth with his own microphone. The incident happened when she talked to fans and held the microphone too close to face. The girl stopped myself right in the teeth and in the first second even a little scared.

