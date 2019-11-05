Billy Ailes came out in pajama suit
Saturday, November 2, stars gathered at the gala LACMA Art + Film 2019, with the brand Gucci.
Salma Hayek appeared in a luxurious pale pink dress with black trim and a high slit from Gucci.
While Naomi Campbell wore a dress by Atelier Versace. Scarlet dress with sheer panels on the chest, too, was fully studded with rhinestones, like the dress of Salma, but the cut he had back.
Among the guests were also idols of today’s youth: singer Billy Eilis and her brother Phineas O’connell.
Billy was dressed very extravagantly. The singer was pajama suit steel color with logos of Gucci, massive sneakers, sunglasses and a gold necklace.
Her brother also was head to toe dressed in the products of this well-known brand, even the socks O’connell was full of recognizable logos.
The pair looked very impressive, but a little extravagant.