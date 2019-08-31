Billy Ailes mad at German magazine, put her naked picture on the cover
The German version of Nylon magazine, specializing in news about pop culture and fashion, decided to use Billy Ailes to attract popularity, by placing the naked image of her on the cover. As it turned out, the picture was used without permission of the star, which led to the fact that she was angry.
On the new cover of the publication, the singer is presented Nude and bald. The idea was made by the artist Marcel Konstantin Wilckens. Billy Iles she was not aware of the work, as reported on his page in Instagram. As she wrote, Nylon is not addressed to her and her team, and the frame is not real. The singer was angry that in the picture she is shown naked, in spite of 17 years of age celebrity, and no hair.
The magazine hastened to answer the question, assuring that the essence of the image was not to insult Ilis. The creators wanted to emphasize the power of the extraordinary digital artists.