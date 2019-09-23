Billy Iles lit at full, regardless of injury
September 23, 2019
17-year-old singer came on stage with a brace.
In early September, Billy at the concert during the performance of the first song Bad Guy hurt his ankle. Despite the injury, she played another song, and then went backstage for first aid, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
Finished the concert Billy was already on the chair and went to the doctor. The injury was serious — the singer has left orthosis. But that didn’t stop Ailis and forced to take a vacation.
She continued to tour with the injury. The other day Billy was playing a gig in Los Angeles. And, judging by the staff photographer, the singer did not seem to notice that she had injured the foot, and lit it on full.