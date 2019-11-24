Billy Iles on entertainment shows in a very shocking manner

17-year-old singer loves to shock the audience with their bows.

Billy Iles paparazzi captured when she went on a popular entertainment Jimmy Kimmel show in Los Angeles. She looked outrageous.

Billy was dressed in a gray suit that consisted of a sweatshirt with the image of the murdered in 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur and pants with large pockets, and sneakers.

Interestingly, the ankle she had a Gucci bag. Billy’s neck was adorned with a choker chain, ear – hoops, and eyes – dark sunglasses in an unusual setting.

Long hair black and green color made her bow.

