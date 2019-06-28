Billy porter continues to delight the audience with their shocking exits

| June 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Yesterday a man called for the charity Love Ball III, dedicated to raising funds for HIV and AIDS, held in new York.

Билли Портер продолжает радовать публику своими эпатажными выходами

Billy on the ball again came in a very bright outfit consisting of a yellow pant suit, to which was attached a long train, white shirt, patent leather shoes and wide-brimmed hats and ties.

Porter loves to shock the audience and has repeatedly appeared in the secular society in suits with skirts, and rich makeup. This time he was also wearing shiny shadows eyes and gloss on her lips. And his Billy had a massive Hoop earrings.

Go unnoticed at the ball in this way the porter is, of course, had no chance.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.