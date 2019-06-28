Billy porter continues to delight the audience with their shocking exits
Yesterday a man called for the charity Love Ball III, dedicated to raising funds for HIV and AIDS, held in new York.
Billy on the ball again came in a very bright outfit consisting of a yellow pant suit, to which was attached a long train, white shirt, patent leather shoes and wide-brimmed hats and ties.
Porter loves to shock the audience and has repeatedly appeared in the secular society in suits with skirts, and rich makeup. This time he was also wearing shiny shadows eyes and gloss on her lips. And his Billy had a massive Hoop earrings.
Go unnoticed at the ball in this way the porter is, of course, had no chance.