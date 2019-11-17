Billy sang about Ailes nightmare
Popular singer Billy Iles presented the first song of the album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Track Everything I wanted is reminiscent of the early work of the artist — he’s very lyrical and honest.
New song Billy sang about Ailes nightmare — the singer had a dream that she jumped off the suicide bridge in San Francisco (by the way, he is pictured on the cover of the single), but nobody cared.
All was still, all my best friends, began to publicly declare: “Oh Yes it is we never liked you”
said an actress on BBC Radio 1.
Track Billy Iles wrote with his older brother by Finneas O’connell, he she has dedicated a new song. He is always there and supports her.
I dreamed that I got everything I wanted. But I woke up and saw that you’re with me. And you said, “no One’s gonna harm you, not while I’m around”.