Billy Talent met with the Minister of culture to discuss the funding cuts, and she put everything else (PHOTOS)

The canadian music group Billy Talent, known throughout the world, has expressed discontent over the conduct of the Ontario Minister for tourism, culture and sport, is associated with the photo that she published on Twitter. According to the musicians, she incorrectly interprets the evidence.

Lisa Macleod posted a photo in the social network (which, apparently, already deleted), where she is shown playing drums with the band. In the caption she thanked the group for what they gave her to play on the drums during the recording of their new album.

Billy Talent have stated that their record label asked them to meet with McLeod to discuss the recent cuts in public funding of Music Foundation of Ontario and the relevant negative effects of this action on the performers.

According to the group, they hoped that through it they can somehow influence the situation, however, according to the post on Twitter, their idea failed.

In addition, they noted that McLeod posted a photo without their consent and many who saw her, decided that this means that the group supports political activity of the Minister. They noted specifically that do not support McLeod.