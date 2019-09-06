‘Biological clock has gone backwards’: first time scientists were able to rejuvenate people on the DNA level
The subjects of a medical experiment conducted by researchers at the University of California, “rejuvenated” as a result of prescription drugs — that is, lowered his biological age, determined by a special DNA markers.
It is reported in the journal Nature, calling the results of the experiment the first hint that “biological age” of the body can be reversed, writes the BBC.
At the same time, the journal and the authors of the study emphasize the very modest scale of work and the lack of a control group.
The fact that scientists did not expect such results and did not set a similar goal: they wanted to test the effect of concurrent use of three rather widely used in medicine, preparations on the immune system.
However, after a year of taking this drug cocktail by volunteers it turned out that each of them “younger” on average for 2.5 years.
The signs of recovery showed the immune system of the participants.
“I expected to see a slowdown [biological] hours, but not reverse, — Nature quotes one of the authors, genetics Professor Steve Horvath. — It all looked very futuristic”.
Accidental opening
Biological age of a person determines the so-called epigenetic clocks — a set of DNA markers that change with aging. It reflects the functional state of the organism and may or may ahead of the real chronological age and to keep up with him.
The biomarkers of aging were discovered half a century ago, and since then many scientists tried to figure out a way to slow the biological clock to prolong youth.
However, the experiment conducted at the Medical center of Stanford, was raised with a completely different purpose. Originally an immunologist from Los Angeles Gregory Fahey wanted to check how safe it is to use injections of growth hormone (somatotropin) to restore the tissues of the thymus gland in humans.
This small organ located in the upper part of the chest and plays a critical role in the immune system, but with age it begins to shrink in size and hide fatty tissue.
Some studies — mostly in animals — have shown that growth hormone helps regenerate the thymus gland, but at the same time contributes to the development of diabetes. Therefore, along with injections of growth hormone the subjects prescribed for the two well-known antidiabetic drug Metformin prasteron.
Volunteers were recruited nine people, all white men aged 51 to 65 years, who have for years taken regular blood tests and also had an MRI at the beginning and at the end of the study.
In the end, the blood values have improved for all nine participants and seven of them really happened tissue regeneration of the thymus — that is, the experiment Fahey managed.
Then the scientist came up with the idea to show the results of their work to Steve Horvath — the developer of one of the most accurate ways of measuring biological age.
Horvath conducted his own research and found that the biological age of all participants in the experiment significantly decreased. Including those six volunteers who took my last blood test six months after end of supplementation — that is, the “age effect” therapy was prolonged.
Now you should test the special, more extensive research.
“Maybe some effect there, but these results cannot be considered completely reliable, because the scope of work is very modest and the control study was not sufficient,” emphasizes Professor of cell biology, Aachen University Wolfgang Wagner.
However, the Croat is optimistic: “Because we can track changes [in the analysis] of each participant separately, and all effect [rejuvenation] has been very strong, I am full of optimism”.