Bird of Paradise: Rihanna at the annual carnival in Barbados
Traditionally in early August, the 31-year-old Rihanna returns to his native Barbados to attend the annual masquerade harvest festival Crop Over. In 2018 because of the strong employment, the star was forced to miss the carnival, but this time we put away all our things and catch up!
At the festival, Rihanna, as usual, appeared very impressive. The star dressed in a bright pink dress with a corset decorated with a long and fluffy feathers, which resembled a pink Flamingo. The way Riri complemented the shoes to match the outfit, large earrings, sunglasses with rhinestones, iridescent bracelet with many stones and small tufts on the head.
At the carnival, Rihanna met up with close friends and fans. All day star clearly was in a good mood, smiled a lot and didn’t discriminate with his fans in selfie and autographs.
In their native Barbados Riri is finally able to relax and move dogpole several intense months of work. Recall that since the beginning of 2019 star managed to present limited-edition line of lingerie to launch its own luxury brand together with LVMH, some times to shoot for gloss, to open his first boutique in Paris and to visit a huge number of social events.