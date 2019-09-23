“Birds flew out of the egg”: MARUV spoke about the departure of “Tanzu s with a stars” (photo, video)
The fifth live show “Dances with stars z” 1+1 unexpectedly left the most outrageous pair of project — MARUV and JAY. They were in the area of risk and the spectators made a choice not in favor of the couple. Dance MARUV not impressed with neither the judges nor the audience.
With a partner, they performed a dance in the style of the frame up strip. A room devoted 2016, when the outrageous image and stage name of the singer. A year later, he released the single Drunk Groove that brought the artist international fame. It Drunk Groove became the music of the dance MARUV and JAY style frame up strip in it, the singer was the same as usual performs on stage in latex, with ballet and pole.
When they announced the results of the public vote in shock was all. The spectators were loudly chanting “MARUV”. And the singer barely restrained emotion.
“I really wanted to get here and I did. Thank you very much, that we flew! It’s very hard to combine tours and dancing. Actually, I’m depressed! Birds flew out of eggs, thank you all!” — with tears in his eyes said the artist.
Hall continued to chant the name of the singer, and the judges applauded the pair a standing ovation. Then JAY said, “Standings dwindling, and the show never ends”.
Recall MARUV combined rehearsals and live broadcasts of the project with a busy touring schedule around the world. She managed to speak in St. Petersburg and gave a concert in the Moscow metro.
