Birthday Lotu Guli: in the Network appeared photos from the festival
Thieves world then began to actively develop new technologies. They say authorities are now also hold meetings by video conference, and some of them started a page in social networks. The account in Instagram appeared, in particular, the Nadir Salifov (aka “thief in law” Lotu Guli), who is considered one of the most influential of shady brokers in the post-Soviet space.
Page authority is called “Lotu Guli Baku”, says Ura.ru.
“I’m the thief in the law, and the honor of a thief to me. I have my own idea of justice and purity…”— written there.
In the same account yesterday there was a photo with the inscription “Thank you and wish you good health” — it was “thief in law” is imprinted in the circle of friends — presumably in celebration of his birthday (August 28 he was 47 years). Where exactly he celebrated his birthday Guli, not specified.
Comments congratulate him on his holiday, and he willingly expresses it. However, given the progress of technology (in particular, the development of methods Deepfake allowing to change the face even on video), and these frames can also be fake — well, and the ghouls, of course, comments.
The newspaper reminds that the Nadir of Salifou (aka Lotu Guli) — Azerbaijani criminal authority. Today it is one of the most influential thieves in law in the post-Soviet space. Guli has extensive interests in Russia (including in Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk), despite the fact that announced by the Russian security forces in the international search.
As previously reported “FACTS” on the eve of his birthday Lotu Guli returned to the “crown” debunked 20 years ago, “thief in law”.
