Birthday of Oleg Vinnik: TOP 10 facts about the most popular Ukrainian artist
Today one of the most popular Ukrainian singers performed for 46 years.
Oleg Vinnik marks 46 years
On July 31 one of the most popular Ukrainian artists Oleg Vinnik celebrates his 46 birthday. The singer is popular not only in our country, it also gained fame in Austria, Germany and Switzerland as the leading roles in the musicals.
Winnick was born in the village Recruitment Cherkasy region, and on stage for the first time came during the school concert. After high school, the future star entered the Kaniv College of culture at the choirmaster Department, but the teachers insisted that winnick engaged in singing.
In 2000-ies started singing career as a performer of musicals in Germany. It quickly became popular and had major roles in such productions as Kiss me Kate, “Titanic” and “Les Miserables.” In 2011, he returned to Ukraine and started a solo career.
The most interesting facts from the life of Oleg Vinnik
- In addition to fishing, the artist has an unusual hobby — to restore antique furniture;
- Oleg has a tattoo dedicated to his first love, but then he had it out;
- For a long time Oleg Vinnik lived in Germany, where he worked as a music teacher;
- Can sing in German language
- Life motto — pray, work, fast;
- Prior to her career in Ukraine, the singer has performed under the alias OLEGG;
- The famous song “Nino” Oleg Vinnik dedicated to his unrequited high school love – Nina Pecheritsa.
TOP 10 quotes of Oleg Vinnik
***
Among a variety of creative missions is one the most important — love. All the rest — ambition.
***
The song is the prism through which your love must reach people.
***
Happiness is within us. Instead of looking for it externally, you need to give each other.
***
The main secret of young — to enjoy life, to love her and others.
***
The secret of success in any business is very simple daily work.
***
Viewers are not fooled, they feel the sincerity and frankness, and just as quickly recognize hypocrisy.
***
I feel that time is on my side and do not want to just lose him. Therefore, all that God sends, trying to give the people until they listen to me and hear.
***
I energized the audience, and the audience responds to me the same. The exchange takes place. Every time she went on stage I feel so many emotions and feelings that I want to share with their audience. When you love what you do, no question where to take inspiration for new songs or the energy to her felt room.
***
Status is a fleeting phenomenon. The artist, like any other human being, should have its own position in life, adequate attitude to the surrounding people. If we live statuses or some achievements — penny to us the price. If you understand what to live for, then the statuses will appear. But we should not give them importance.
***
Even if you lose and you know you’ll lose, give it 100%. This builds a bridge to people. Important artists-winners, and those who can give people love!
