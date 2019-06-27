Birthday the San Francisco Pride parade: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (June 29-30)
What: Fair in Alameda County
Where: Alameda County Fair, 4501 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton, CA 94566
When: Friday-Sunday, 28-30 June all day
Read more:
In Pleasanton is a traditional fair with carnival rides, a circus, pig and horse races, exhibitions, performances, a hypnotist, a petting zoo and many other attractions. It will be open all days except Monday.
Also every day at 20: 00 in the amphitheater, designed for 3 thousand seats and enjoy the concerts. To watch it on the big screen, sitting on the lawn.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Cost: $6-10
What: TRANS March in San Francisco
Where: Dolores Park | 19th Street and Dolores Street, San Francisco, CA
When: Friday, June 28 from 18:00 to 19:30
Read more:
Transgender March begins in Dolores Park. It will be attended by diverse transgender community of the city.
The main message they want to convey is safety, able to repel the threats and the desire to be heard.
The March itself will take place from 18:00 to 19:30. Before you can take part in lectures, listen to live music.
Organizers warn that the event schedule may change, so it is best to trace it on the page in Facebook.
Cost: free
What: Beer Friday in San Carlos
Where: Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company | 935 Washington St, San Carlos, CA
When: Friday, June 28, 16:00
Read more:
Join a fun beer party at the annual beer festival, where you can enjoy unlimited tastings of Beers from the best brewers in the world!
Entertainment, appetizers from your favorite local chefs, a live DJ and breathtaking views are just some of the things that await you.
Admission to the festival is absolutely free. You can take children and four-legged Pets.
Cost: free
What: Free concert on the beach: the rock band Everclear
Where: Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk | 400 Beach Street, Santa Cruz, CA Santa CruzSouth Bay
When: Friday, June 28, from 16:30 to 22:00
Read more:
Every summer Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is a series of 40 best bands of the 70’s, 80’s and early 90-ies, which every Friday hosts free concerts right on the beach.
The organizers invite everyone to attend the concert, which will take place from 16:30 to 22:00. The event is open to people of all ages.
Everclear is an American alternative rock group formed in 1991 in Portland, Oregon. The group achieved success with their first three albums on Capitol Records, which went platinum in sales. Albums chart included songs such as “Santa Monica” and “Wonderful”.
After a short solo play in 2003 Alexakis decided to move forward with the name Everclear, find new musicians for performances and to release two more albums, Welcome to the Drama Club and Invisible Stars .
Concert schedule 2019
- June 28 — Everclear
- July 5 – Pride & Joy
- July 12 – Foghat
- July 19 – Taylor Dayne
- July 26– Bad Company former lead singer Brian Howe
- August 2 – Y & T
- August 9 – Living Colour
- August 16 – 10,000 Maniacs
- August 23 – Journey former lead singer Steve Augeri
- August 30– Papa Doo Run Run
Cost: free
What: 243rd birthday of San Francisco
Where: 103 Montgomery Street, Main Post, Presidio, San Francisco, CA
When: Saturday, June 29 from 10:30
Read more:
San Francisco — the jewel of the West coast of the US, is one of the most beautiful cities in the USA.
One of the first mentions of the city date back to the late 18th century, it was then the Spaniards on the site of the future city was founded the first settlement. Among the several dozen small houses stood the Church, dedicated to St. Francis of Assisi, in whose honor was named after San Francisco.
An earthquake in 1906 destroyed many old buildings and completely destroyed the water supply system serving the city for many years.
The city was rebuilt, reborn from the ashes like the mythical bird Phoenix. The new San Francisco is a vivid and colorful combination of traditions, customs and cultures of different peoples and countries, as reflected in the architecture of the city.
Cost: free
What: a Free performance of Shakespeare in the Park
Where: Amador Valley Community Park | Santa Rita Rd. and Black Ave., Pleasanton, CA
When: Saturday, June 29 from 19:00
Read more:
In 376 second season of Shakespeare will present the play “a Midsummer night’s Dream”.
“As you like it” is one of the most Mature and sophisticated comedies of William Shakespeare.
The Comedy follows its heroine Rosalind, who flees from persecution at the court of his uncle, accompanied by her cousin Celia to be safe and, eventually, meets the love in the Ardennes forest. In the forest they encounter many memorable characters, particularly the melancholy traveller Jaques who speaks many of the most famous speeches of Shakespeare (such as “All the world’s a stage”, “Too much good”). Jacques provides a sharp contrast with other characters in the play, always observing and disputing the hardships of life in the country.
Come with family and friends, pack a blanket and picnic to enjoy the game of professional actors in the Park.
Cost: free
What: Lighting of city hall San Francisco
Where: San Francisco City Hall | 1 Dr. Carlton Goodlett Pl., San Francisco, CA Civic Center San Francisco
When: Saturday, June 29 21:00
Read more:
Every year, city hall San Francisco glows with all the colors of the rainbow in honor of equality and pride.
Take your camera to take stunning photos of a beautiful building of the city hall, decorated with Royal purple.
Cost: free
What: LGBT pride parade in San Francisco
Where: Market and Beale Street
When: Sunday, June 30 from 10:30
Read more:
In San Francisco on Sunday, June 30, held a traditional annual LGBT parade. It will be held for the 49th time.
The San Francisco pride parade is one of the most famous in the world. It symbolizes the long history of the LGBT community and emphasizes the freedom of people to Express their sexual and gender identity.
The parade will March down Market street. Will start at about Beal and follow to 8th Street.
View the parade free of charge. You need to pay only special seats, located on the North side of Market Street between 7th and 8th Street. The cost per seat — $40. Tickets can be purchased here.
Cost: $0 except for the special seats
What: picnic in the Presidio national Park
Where: Main Post Lawn | 103 Montgomery Street, Main Post, Presidio, San Francisco, CA
When: Sunday, June 30 from 11:00
Read more:
The best dishes in the Bay Area and the beauty of the national Park Presidio with views of the Bay and the Golden Gate bridge, it will be possible to experience the event, “Presidio picnic”.
This event will be attended by 25 local food trucks. In addition, visitors can enjoy a variety of free classes, including yoga, games on the lawn, a photo booth Presidio, free children’s lessons for skating on bikes from the Presidio YMCA, as well as different workshops for children Presideio Adventure Zone.
Cost: free
What: a Japanese festival in San Francisco
Where: Post Street at Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA Japantown San Francisco
When: Sunday, June 30 from 12:00
Read more:
Day of Japan in San Francisco — a Japanese celebration for the whole family with a colourful palette of artists and craftsmen from Japan. A unique symbiosis of traditional and modern Japanese culture in the rich entertainment program for all ages.
The idea of this festival is to recreate the unique atmosphere of the summer holiday of the Country of the rising sun. Visitors will be able to take part in master-classes in calligraphy and tea ceremony, ikebana and bonsai, dancing and martial arts: Aikido, judo, karate and ninjutsu, to see performances by Japanese artists. The festival will play traditional games of go and Shogi, to try Japanese cuisine, to get acquainted with the products of Japanese companies and buy original Souvenirs, such as traditional Japanese balls.
Cost: free
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail [email protected]